New Zealand Cricket is mourning the death of Trevor McMahon, the oldest surviving Black Cap, who passed away on Wednesday, 12 March 2026.

A right-handed cricketer by trade, McMahon was primarily a wicket-keeper and played five Test matches for New Zealand between October 1955 and February 1956.

Although his Test career was brief, with modest batting and seven catches plus one stumping, McMahon carved out a respected first-class presence, appearing in 37 matches for Wellington. He made his Test debut on New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan and India in 1955–56, splitting wicket-keeping duties with Eric Petrie during the long tour. He also kept wicket in a home Test against the West Indies later that season before losing his spot to Sammy Guillen.

At the first-class level, McMahon played regularly for Wellington, even spending a season opening the batting in addition to keeping wicket. He set a Plunket Shield record with 23 dismissals in the 1960–61 season. Following the passing of John Richard Reid in 2020, McMahon had been recognised as New Zealand’s oldest surviving Test cricketer.

Other cricket news from New Zealand and abroad

A Zimbabwean cricketer suffered a frightening moment during a One Day International match in New Zealand after being struck on the head by a ball, resulting in hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, the South African cricket team is stuck in India after participating in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, struggling to return home due to ongoing airspace restrictions caused by the Gulf conflict affecting large parts of the Middle East and Asia.

Former Proteas star sued

Former South African cricket star Albie Morkel is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa. Morkel played alongside cricket stars such as Jacques Kallis, AB De Villiers, and Dale Steyn, who recently became a first-time father. He was part of the national squad in the 2000s and early 2010s, primarily serving as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

He made his ODI cricket debut in 2004; his Test debut in 2006. Having internationally represented South Africa in Tests, ODIs, and T20S between 2004 and 2012. Domestically, he played for the Titans, Dolphins, Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL), and Chennai Super Kings (IPL).

Natalie du Toit faces SARS action

Briefly News previously reported that South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit found herself in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool.

In January 2026, reports revealed that the decorated athlete was facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

