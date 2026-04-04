A 78-year-old man was killed in a romantic dispute in Mthozela locality on Friday night, 3 April 2026

Eastern Cape police arrested a 59-year-old suspect for murder after a violent altercation

The OR Tambo District Commissioner expressed concern about the rising violence among elderly individuals

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a stick before stabbing him multiple times. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE, QUMBU - A 78-year-old man was killed in Mthozela locality near Qumbu on Friday night, 3 April 2026, after he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed during a confrontation involving a romantic dispute.

Pair were drinking alcohol

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 20:00 on 3 April 2026, when the victim was at his home with a 65-year-old woman, described as his former partner, and the pair were drinking alcohol. Authorities indicated that the woman's current boyfriend, aged 59, arrived at the residence, leading to a violent altercation.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a stick before stabbing him multiple times in the upper body. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police confirmed that the 59-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear before the Qumbu Magistrate's Court on 7 April 2026 on a charge of murder.

OR Tambo District Commissioner Norman Modishana expressed concern over the incident, indicating that acts of violence among elderly individuals are troubling and that disputes should be resolved without resorting to violence. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police confirmed that the 59-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News