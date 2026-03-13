The passing of a Gauteng-based runner has left athletes and clubs across South Africa in shock, with tributes pouring in from the road-running community

Fellow runners have shared emotional messages remembering his encouragement, presence at races and dedication to supporting others in the sport

Known for competing in marathons, long-distance road races and ultra events, he built a reputation as a committed endurance runner within the amateur athletics scene

The South African running community is mourning the death of Lukho Ruthula, an athlete with Waterfall City AC. He passed away on Thursday, 12 March 2026, after a short illness.

Waterfall City AC paid tribute to Lukho Ruthula. Image:@lukhoruthula

Source: Facebook

Waterfall City AC pays tribute to Lukho Ruthula

The club paid tribute to Ruthula in a moving post on social media:

"Waterfall City Athletics Club extends its deepest condolences to Lukho's family, friends, Urithi AC and the entire running community during this difficult time. Lukho's passion for running and the spirit he brought to the roads will always be remembered. His loss is deeply felt across the running fraternity. May his memory live on in every stride taken in his honour."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tributes and messages of grief have been pouring in after Ruthula's heartbreaking death.

A fellow club, Thembisa Athletics Club, said:

"Thembisa Athletics Club would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Urithi and Lukho Ruthula family. We are deeply saddened to hear about his passing while he was supporting some of our athletes at the Edenvale Marathon. His presence and support for the running community will always be remembered. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire running community. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@buwimoeketsi:

"This doesn't make sense."

@henniemoyo:

"I'm so heartbroken. Still can't believe he is gone."

@channelevanwyk:

"Heartbreaking. Condolences to his loved ones, friends, club and the running community."

@kenosinkosi:

"I'm in disbelief."

@eddiesibanda:

"Rest in eternal peace, top runner. Until we meet again."

Lukho Ruthula passed away after a short illness. Image:@lukhoruthula

Source: Facebook

Lukho Ruthula’s road running career and races

Ruthula took part in several road and endurance races in South Africa over the years. In 2019, he ran the Cape Peninsula Marathon (42.2 km) and finished in 4:02:18, placing 861st overall. The result placed him among the many amateur runners who complete the demanding Cape Peninsula route each year.

He also ran the Tygerberg 30 km in 2019, finishing in 3:39:43 and placing 1432nd. Runners often use the Tygerberg 30 km as preparation for major ultra-distance races such as the Comrades Marathon.

Ruthula was an active long-distance runner who took part in several major South African road races, ranging from 12 km events to marathons and even a 50 km ultramarathon, showing a deep passion for endurance running.

A family prayer meeting will be held on Friday in Edenvale.

His death follows the passing of Mike Wilson, a much-loved sportsman in Cape Town, who died on Sunday, 8 March, after a suspected cardiac arrest during the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

New Zealand cricket legend dies

Briefly News previously reported that New Zealand Cricket is mourning the death of Trevor McMahon, the oldest surviving Black Cap, who passed away on Wednesday, 12 March 2026.

A right-handed cricketer by trade, McMahon was primarily a wicket-keeper and played five Test matches for New Zealand between October 1955 and February 1956.

Source: Briefly News