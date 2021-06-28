'Imbewu' Star Muzi Mthabela Lends Helping Hand, Donates School Jerseys to Pupils

Imbewu: The Seed actor Muzi Mthabela offered a helping hand to school children who did not have school jerseys this chilly Mzansi winter

The kindhearted former Isibaya star posted a video of himself donating the jerseys to the school pupils

The media personality thanked people who contributed to his initiative and his fans praised him for his kind gesture

Imbewu: The Seed actor Muzi Mthabela has extended a helping hand to those who are in need amid these trying times. The star donated school jerseys so that school kids can stay warm when attending classes this winter.

The former Isibaya star shared that he decided to ask for contributions on social media after he saw less fortunate children going to school without jerseys.

'Imbewu' Star Muzi Mthabela donated school jerseys to needy pupils. Image: @muzimthabela

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Muzi took to Instagram recently and shared a video of himself at a school where he donated the much-needed jerseys. The star captioned his clip:

"A Veeeeeery Beeeg 'Thank You' to all who contributed for the jerseys. Thank you @amanda.dambuza and Ayanda Khumalo and others did not identify themselves. We refrained from showing the kids because it was never about selfish ambition but to help our kids where we SA the need. Re a leboga. Dankie. Siyabonga."

Muzi's fans and the people who contributed to his initiative took to his timeline to thank him for taking care of needy kids. Check out some of their comments below:

mdukhekhe said:

"Well done king inkosi ikubusise ikwandisele lapho uthathe khona uqine usempini (may God bless you abundantly)."

mbali_ka_ndaba wrote:

"Great initiative boss."

amanda.dambuza commented:

"Thank you for caring enough to bring it to our attention."

blutonator said:

"Greatness starts with a single gesture."

motaung.mamosa wrote:

"God bless you."

nyoni_sandra said:

"Keep up the good work mfowethu siyabonga."

riaanb31 added:

"Absolutely brilliant idea! Please tell me when is the next one @muzimthabela."

Muzi Mthabela makes debut on 'Imbewu: The Seed'

In other news, Briefly News reported that former hunky Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela recently joined the Imbewu fam and loyal fans are pleased to see him back on the small screens.

It sucks when one of your favourite actors leaves one of your favourite soapies, but it definitely helps when they return with a bang and give you a reason to watch a different show. Briefly News learnt that Muzi made his debut on Imbewu: The Seed and peeps were pleased to have him and his lit acting skills on the show.

While Muzi was said to have left Isibaya to put his time and efforts into his role in the upcoming Shaka Zulu television series, Shaka Illembe, it looks like he managed to squeeze Imbewu into his schedule.

