American hip hop icon Mary J Blige posted a sultry photo taken from her vacation at an undisclosed location

Netizens gushed over the Family Affair hitmaker, saying she looked gorgeous for her big age

Mary J Blige never shied away from showing off some skin despite being 54 years old, but this sometimes rubs people the wrong way

Mary J Blige has gone on vacation, and she posted some gorgeous snaps. Image: Cindy Ord

The queen of hip hop/soul, Mary J Blige, recently gave the timeline a cleanse as she posted photos in a two-piece.

Mary J Blige has tongues wagging

The Billboard Music Icon Award recipient revealed that she booked herself for a holiday weekend at an unnamed location.

It is not out of the ordinary for Mary J Blige to show off a little bit of skin in her Instagram photos. Despite being a 54-year-old woman, she proudly flaunts her curves, and this sometimes rubs social media users the wrong way.

Mary J Blige has shown off her gorgeous skin in her new vacation photos. Image: Joy Malone

Fans react to Mary J Blige's hot body

Netizens had mixed reactions to seeing the Family Affair hitmaker's body, with some saying she had heavily edited the photo, to some people saying she had work done. Either way, many people took time to appreciate the gorgeous woman in her 50s.

@DrPacoHinton said:

"These are not her original proportions."

@symphonic32 claimed:

"I’d love to see the day when these surgeons finally get tummy tuck belly buttons right. They are either always too high or too low."

@qmoniiii reacted:

"This is my sign to log off and go work out."

@Vixenmeta was in disbelief:

"No way she is 54."

@ohdisisgreat stated:

"She looks 20 years old if compared to other American women."

@KMinkEyes66 argued:

"I’ve literally NEVER seen this woman in anything but some thigh-high boots and a long sleeve turtle neck. Y’all are dragging it in the comments."

@thedanaw defended the singer:

"Y’all are some haters! I have nothing but respect and love for the Queen of R&B hip hop."

@maryslittlelamb gushed:

"She’s been HER since 1991."

@SpiritualThuGgn said:

"My gosh. I hope I live this long and look this good."

@steventeaster exclaimed:

"Wow! They say that black don't crack, but this is holding down 54 strong. Much respect!"

Despite what anybody says, Mary J Blige revealed that she is vibrating on higher frequencies as she enjoys her vacation.

Mary J Blige speaks on influence

After winning the prestigious Billboard award, Mary acknowledges the influence she has on the culture.

"It was the beginning of a movement, every innercity girl was recognising their own and could relate to everything I was saying. Every female artist that came into the game wanted to do everything I was doing and still do to this day. I was ghetto fabulous, and I still am, and people were threatened by that, now everybody wants to be ghetto fabulous."

