Amapiano DJ Dbn Gogo recently got herself an impressive body transformation, and she recently flaunted it in new photos

The Balimele hitmaker took to X to show off her stunning figure as she rang in her birthday week

Fans were in awe over her stunning body transformation, saying she looked gorgeous, while others are convinced she might have gotten a BBL

Dbn Gogo's body transformation has taken her fans by surprise, but one thing's for sure, she sure looks stunning.

Dbn Gogo showed off her stunning body amid her transformation. Image: DBN Gogo

DBN Gogo flaunts amazing body transformation

South African musician Dbn Gogo, real name Mandisa Gumede, pulled heartstrings when she posted stunning photos from her vacation. The amapiano hitmaker kicked off her birthday weekend, and she treated herself to a vacation.

Taking to X, she showed off her impressive body transformation, and she recently flaunted her new curves in new photos.

The Balimele hitmaker first sparked rumours that she had gotten herself a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL). However, in her Instagram post on Wednesday, 9 April, she stated that she had her breasts done by Dr Brian Monaisa.

Monaisa took to his social media page and defended Dbn Gogo from BBL speculations, saying, "Guys, @dbngogo did not get a BBL. She's very clear in her post and tagged me. What a lady," wrote Monaisa.

Dbn Gogo body transformation was clarified by Dr Brian Monaisa. Image: DBN Gogo

Mzansi gushes over Dbn Gogo's beauty

Fans took to social media to give Dbn Gogo her flowers.

@PortiaMoemedi exclaimed:

"I am so in love with you! I also wish I had your picture."

@Dbanj25 gushed:

"You look stunning, Gogo. Happy birthday in advance."

@yangamessi exclaimed:

"Ey Gogo, I am loving your new body."

@Ash_leyBBMzansi gushed:

"You look awesome."

@mrmniser asked:

"Why do women post such pictures on social media like the second frame?"

