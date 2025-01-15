South African Amapiano star DBN Gogo recently trended on social media when she performed in Mexico

The DJ and music producer received cold feedback from the crowd who seemingly didn't like her music

South Africans took to the video of her performance on social media and offered her advice

Popular Amapiano hitmaker DBN Gogo recently received a cold feedback when she performed in Mexico.

Her latest performance comes after she debuted her new hairstyle colour in 2024 and shared videos of her new look on social media.

The music producer also had social media buzzing when she got the back of her head inked. South Africans raved over her new tattoo and praised her tattoo artist's work online.

A video of the DJ performing in Mexico was shared on social media on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 by social media user @yanosupdate. He captioned the video:

"DBN Gogo live at Tulum, Mexico."

South Africans empathise with DBN Gogo

@azolaazey wrote:

"The crowd is not giving."

@Rossluv said:

"She should have tried to increase the pitch or change the genre to Electro house."

@VusMuz_Magubs replied:

"Wrong music for that crowd... did she do her research? This is an electronic dance music festival."

@kermetMachobeni replied:

"This crowd is dead."

@2pont said:

"If she had mixed Amapiano and Baile funk, the crowd was gonna go crazy."

@TshepisoSehlabo responded:

"What an a*s crowd."

@ZuluNation_Ngid replied:

"They won't say anything coz she's not their favourite. Congratulations to her."

@agirlnamedrandy wrote:

"Okay but naye what is this that she’s playing? Love her down, but..."

@SizlerZulu said:

"Amapiano to the world, is not just a statement, its a movement."

@Nonnzx wrote:

"Haibo u former Minister Jeff Hadebe lo!"

@JujeGugu wrote:

"A talented woman making waves in the music industry."

DBN Gogo and BU dating?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the South African DJ, DBN Gogo is allegedly dating Adulting actor BU Mthembu.

This comes after pictures of a man and woman who were said to be the DJ and BU kissing were shared on Twitter (X).

