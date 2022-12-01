A lovely lady declared that she wants a man who has not finished their high school qualification for a specific reason

The Twitter user insisted that those who do not have a Matric certificates are usually brighter than others

Men who fit the criteria were in the comments vying for her attention, including South African rapper Cassper Nyovest while others argued against her

A woman shook the table by saying she prefers to date men who do not have a matric certificate. People had divided responses to her Tweet.

A lovely lady let people know that he prefers to date men who do not have matric certificates.

One of South Africa's biggest rappers, Cassper Nyovest, was in the comments trying his luck with the beautiful lady. Other people had jokes as they shared their opinion.

Cassper Nyovest excited over womans who prefers men without a Matric

Twitter user said that she prefers her men without a matric. She wrote:

"I want a man without matric. Most geniuses are dropouts."

Her tweet set some people's hearts ablaze, including South African rapper Cassper Nyovest who is known for not having a Matric, commented on the post saying:

"This side mamisto! O stout hampe wena! [You are naughty too.]"

Other netizens were in the comment with different opinions. Some did not approve of her message, while others who fit her demands tried their luck.

@Cakide1 commented:

"You are joking."

@vuxulu commented:

"Most geniuses are top University dropouts. They are usually in the top universities in the world. Someone that gets to Harvard is very different from a person who failed LO."

T_habizolo commented:

"I have just burned my graduation certificates woza."

@magaguladm commented:

"That's a very steep mountain to climb MaDlamini, i feel for the guy, from where i stand you seemed to be afraid of challenges, i the olden days it could have worked out fine, good luck."

