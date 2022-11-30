An alarming video of a furious sangoma arguing with and man in a taxi has been circulating online

The footage shows her questioning the man on a statement he made before strangling him with her bare hands

The incident sparked commotion in the taxi among the passengers and online, with netizens sharing their views on it

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

One sangoma onboard a taxi did not take kindly to a man who decided to vocalise his opinion about ancestors.

A sangoma made it known she wouldn't tolerate any disrespect concerning her ancestors. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by @VehicleTrackerz shows the angry woman standing over the seat in front of her, asking the man to repeat what he said about ancestors.

Although the man's inaudible response angers the woman even more as she asks where his ancestors are before she wraps her hands around his neck and proceed to strangle him.

The rest of the passengers are heard reacting with shock and disapproval as many call for the taxi driver to stop the vehicle before the disturbing video ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The following video contains scenes of a violent nature. Viewer discretion is advised. Watch the video by clicking on the link here.

South Africans were left divided by the incident as some claimed the sangoma's reaction was uncalled for, whereas others said it was wrong for the man to disrespect or make fun of her sacred calling.

@Gedeza20 wrote:

“Yaz I see all the comments blaming umama but not the guy, umama clearly is asking ukuth uthi abantu abadala bakhe banjani. So it's clear the guy started the disrespect like people always do towards izangoma."

@bangisisi1 replied:

"Like it's always said: no one has the right to lay hands on another person no matter what they did."

@Sabelo_Mahaye said:

“Saze savelelwa izangoma... What's happening vele with South African women & becoming izangoma suddenly?? In my street alone we have like 7 or 8 yezangoma zabafazi."

@QwinDido replied:

"In such instances, the driver must take charge. Stop the Taxi. And throw those two passengers out.‍♀️ You can't have two people disturbing everyones peace."

@TheRealZeeNkosi wrote:

"But we all know (especially in KZN as traditional people) you never disrespect someone with abaphansi . Just leave her, dont argue with them. Because they never back down especially if you insult their gogos & mkhulus that they walk with. It's not her now that's angry, amadlozi."

Chaotic video shows two women and driver arguing in a taxi

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that many South Africans know that taxi rides can be quite interesting, especially when commuting with colourful characters and personalities.

A video posted by Twitter user @kulanicool perfectly portrays some of the comical drama that can happen when passengers clash while en route to their destination.

In the video, a woman is seen patting another lady sitting in the seat in front of her to give her a R20 note. The woman holding the cash asks the lady to take the money as she wants to pay for her fare. However, the lady appears very annoyed as she reprimands the woman for hurting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News