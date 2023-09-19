A South African woman took to social media to share that Checkers is now selling dessert pizzas for just R54.99

The pizzas come in a variety of flavors, inspired by popular candy brands such as Milky Bar, Smarties, and Peppermint Crisp

Many South Africans are excited to try the new dessert, but some are concerned about the sugar content

If you have a sweet tooth or love a good dessert treat, one woman has the answer to your cravings.

A woman shared that dessert pizza is now available at Checkers stores. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images, @allimac_gov/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Woman plugs Mzansi on dessert pizza treat

TikTokker @allimac_gov posted a video showing the new dessert pizzas available at Checkers for just R54.99.

The Gourmet Creations pizzas come many different flavours and variations inspired popular candy brands such as Milky Bar, Smarties and Peppermint Crisp.

A dessert pizza is a sweet pastry that is topped with a variety of sweet ingredients, such as fruit, candy, and chocolate.

It is similar to a regular pizza in appearance, but the crust is typically made with a cookie or brownie batter instead of dough. Dessert pizzas can be served hot or cold and are a popular dessert for parties and special occasions.

"Have you tried out these new dessert pizza @Checkers South Africa. Retail price R54.99.Available in different variations," the video was captioned.

South Africans excited to try the sweet treat

Many netizens seemed intrigued by the dessert pizza in the post's comments section.

Trish Rambharasa replied:

"Checkers is doing the most."

DF said:

"Give us a review of how they taste if you can."

Robyn commented:

"My way my ibs just said "hebanna" ."

jodiemoollan replied:

"Those look cool and so cheap."

karlienvanvuuren said:

"Second time I'm seeing this but in Gauteng I have not seen at our Checkers in Roodepoort. A pity though."

Sam Singh7898 wrote:

"Thanks for sharing ."

Claymore_RSA commented:

" Well looks like I'm ending the year with diabetes."

