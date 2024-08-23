There's apparently no bad blood between Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's family and Mzwakhe Mbuli

This after The People's Poet claimed to have been the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which Zanele was often credited for

Mbuli was reportedly on good terms with the late musician before she died, and even attended her funeral to pay his respects

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

There's apparently no bad blood between Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's family and Mzwakhe Mbuli. Images: Instagram/ mbokazizanele and Twitter/ MzwakheMbuli

Source: UGC

Despite his statement about the origin of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, it has been reported that there is no bad blood between Mzwakhe Mbuli and Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's family.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's husband addresses Mzwakhe Mbuli drama

In the days following Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's untimely death, Mzansi was stunned to hear the comments Mzwakhe Mbuli made after the late broadcaster passed away.

Briefly News reported on Mbuli's claims that he was the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which were often credited to Zanele, leaving many to question his intentions in bringing up the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In light of his statement, the late Ukhozi FM host's husband addressed the alleged drama between his family and The People's Poet, saying there was no bad blood between them.

Furthermore, ZiMoja revealed that after learning of Zanele's passing, Mbuli sent a message of condolence to Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, who welcomed him at his wife's funeral.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule inspires Sgwili En Babo reunion

Despite her absence, gospel duo, Sgwili En Babo reunited after a decade and dedicated their reunion to Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

The duo were said to have been on bad terms, something that did not sit well with Zanele, which she vowed to correct before her passing.

However, it was at her memorial service that Sgwili En Babo shared the stage for a performance in Zanele's honour.

Of course, fans and friends alike celebrated the news and looked forward to more performances from the stars.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's husband celebrates anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a touching tribute from Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule on his wedding anniversary.

He remembered his late wife, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed just days before the big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News