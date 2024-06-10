The South African renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli has stopped supporting the ruling party, ANC

The star shared that the reason behind him not wanting to support the ANC is because they still owe him R500K

He said that they owed him this money since 2009 after they asked him to mobilise artists to create a music album in support of athlete Caster Semenya

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Renowned Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli stopped supporting ANC. Image: @sundayworld

Source: UGC

Yoh, our renowned poet, Mzwakhe Mbuli, has made it known he doesn't support the ANC anymore, and there is a huge reason for that.

Mzwakhe Mbuli claims ANC owes him R500K

The South African legendary poet Mzwakhe Mbuli made headlines again after he and other veteran artists opposed the Copyright Amendment Bill introduced in the National Assembly.

Recently, the star announced that he had stopped supporting the ruling party, the ANC.

According to ZiMoja, the main reason Mbuli has not supported the political party is that they still owe him R500K since 2009, when they approached him and asked him to mobilise artists and create a music album in support of athlete Caster Semenya when she won the IAAF Athletics World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

He said:

"I organised several artists, including Rebecca Malope, Don Laka, Ntando, Solly Moholo, and Camagwini, among others, to produce individual tracks. These tracks were then compiled into an album titled The Human Spirit Triumphs."

Bab'Mzwakhe further shared that he funded all the artists while waiting for the payment from the ANC. He added that he paid for the studios that were used during the recording of the album:

"For years, I went to Luthuli House to demand my payment, only to return empty-handed each time. I no longer attend any ANC-related events, from the January 8 celebrations to their rallies."

Sarafina! continues to impress internationally

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African movie Sarafina is still making major strides on the local and international scenes, more than 30 years after its release.

The historic sale took place at Cannes Classics Official Selection on 21 May. The film's producer, Anant Singh, is attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead role, Sarafina.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News