South Africa's next deputy president's salary will increase to R3.16 million annually, with Members of Parliament also receiving over a million rands

This has sparked public outrage, given perceived poor service delivery and misconduct in Parliament

Despite salary hikes, several ministers, including Zizi Kodwa and Naledi Pandor, will not return to Parliament

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

High-ranking government officials will see an increase in their annual salary. Images: Rodger Bosch and Ashraf Hendricks/Anadolu Agency.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's next deputy president will see an increase in their annual salary, bringing it to R3.16 million.

However, the deputy president is not the only one getting an increase and coining it.

See the post on the Parliamentary Monitoring Group on X below:

Even Members of Parliament will be getting over a million rands.

But for many, including former Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa, Naledi Pandor, Bheki Cele, Thandi Modise and Thulas Nxesi, who are among ministers not returning to Parliament, it's time to say goodbye to the fat paychecks.

For others, Mmusi Maimane, Ayanda Allie, Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster and even Jabulani Khumalo, who was rumoured to be on the top of the list of members of uMkhonto we Sizwe who will be heading to the National Assembly.

South Africans feel the pay grade is not worth it

Mzansi was rubbed off the wrong way after seeing the salary increases. Many noted that, given the lack of service delivery and uncalled-for behaviour in Parliament, most MPs did not deserve the salaries.

@Senzo_weMK expressed his discontentment:

"What exactly is the job of a Deputy Minister that warrants not only the position but a salary of R2.2 million per year?"

@Mark_O_X also couldn't hold back:

"That’s why everybody is opening a political party."

@ba_zeeman commented:

"We need to stop paying taxes."

@Imms_IK0826 also added his concerns and noted that:

"I hope new administration will do away with the Deputy Minister role."

Salary will include incentives

According to the Gazette on PMG, which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed on 28 May noted that the total remuneration packages shall include the following elements:

A basic salary component equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary;

An amount of R120 000 per annum, which is an amount to which section 8(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act, 1962, applies. This amount is included in the basic salary component;

An employer's pension benefit contribution is equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary, and

A flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total remuneration.

COPE lost Parliamentary seats

Briefly News previously reported that the Congress of the People (COPE) lost its two seats in the National Assembly, continuing a steady decline since its 2009 debut.

COPE's internal strife, including the expulsion of Deputy President Willie Madisha, further contributed to its downfall.

