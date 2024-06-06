Many South Africans have shown support for Afriforum’s decision to pursue the private prosecution of the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula

The lobby group confirmed that it had the case docket relating to Mbalula’s 2016 family trip to Dubai

The former Sports Minister reportedly received a loan from Sedgars to fund the trip, which was SASCOC’s technical supplier at the time

Afriforum possessed the case docket relating to Mbalula's 2016 family holiday, bringing it closer to prosecuting the former Sports Minister. Images: Roland Weihrauch/dpa and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Fikile Mbalula's 2016 Dubai trip under scrutiny

In 2023, the National Prosecuting Authority decided against pursuing the corruption charges against Mbalula due to a lack of evidence. The then Sports Minister allegedly funded his 2016 holiday with a loan from Sedgars, SASCOC’s then-technical supplier.

In a statement, AfriForum’s Barry Bateman said the evidence suggested that Mbalula has several benefactors who fund his extravagant lifestyle. The spokesperson also told SAFM that Mbalula accepted the loan as a form of gratification and likened the situation to former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa's ongoing corruption case. Kodwa appeared in court on 5 June 2024 for charges stemming from allegations he received more than R1.6 million from former EOH boss Jehan Mackay to influence the awarding of contracts.

South Africans applaud Afriforum

Many netizens approved of Afriforum's action against Mbalula and suggested that the lobby group prosecute other politicians accused of corrupt activities.

@Zweli_Thixo said:

"The script is already coming into play. They will get arrested 1 by 1. The downfall is this one."

@Thembisile_Q exclaimed:

"What a time to be alive"

@Kharrotie added:

"Lol, when people pray for your downfall, they make sure"

@MakiMarish suggested:

"All the criminals, including Mr Phala Phala, must be prosecuted."

@AHT_YssY speculated:

"Afriforum is about to replace the toothless NPA under this government of national unity thing with DA."

