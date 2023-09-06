Gabi Le Roux, Mbongeni Ngema, Mzwakhe Mbuli and other artists opposed the Copyright Amendment Bill introduced in the National Assembly

The purpose of the bill is to protect the economic interest of creators against infringement

Mzwakhe Mbuli said that had the late Joe Mafele gone overseas, he wouldn't have died without money

Mbongeni Ngema, Mzwakhe Mbuli and other creatives hit the streets in protest of the new amended Copyright bill

South African veteran artists and creators hit the streets to march against the Copyright Amendment Bill after the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry redrafted it.

Mbongeni Ngema and others lead Copyright Amendment Bill protest

The current bill that was curated in the 1980s during the apartheid regime is still seen as exploitative of artists in Mzansi.

Protecting the economic interests of creators by addressing copyright infringement and promoting creative activities is one of the Copyright Amendment Bill benefits.

veterans Mbongeni Ngema, Mzwakhe Mbuli, Gabi Le Roux and other artists protested against this bill as it doesn't favour them and it will still leave them financially disadvantaged.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mzwakhe Mbuli said:

"Had Joe Mafele gone overseas, he would not have died without money. So, the more repeats you have, you continue to earn.

"In Mzansi, 16 artists were expelled on Generations, including the late Menzi Ngubnane."

Singer and activist Sibongile Mngoma shared that creatives should all agree that they need change as this affects them and the next generations.

Veteran songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka mentioned:

"If we sign this bill in its current state, it is going to be disastrous. We are asking the president and the powers that be to look at the current bill. We don't want to go back after 10 years when our children want to be in the creative industry. They are having the same issues."

