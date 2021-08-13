Marah Louw Begs Parliament to Support and Protect Mzansi Artists' Rights

Marah Louw reportedly pleaded with members of the South African Parliament to pass laws that would make sure that the country's artists get their royalties

The veteran performer appeared before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition a few days ago

She said some poor Mzansi artists have become recipients of government's food parcels programme because they have never received their royalties

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Marah Louw made an appearance before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition recently.

The veteran singer was there to make a submission on the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill. The actress reportedly shed a tear when she spoke about the struggles some Mzansi artists are going through amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marah Louw begged Parliament to support and protect Mzansi artists' rights. Image: @marahlouw

Source: Instagram

The artist pleaded with Members of Parliament to pass the laws that would make it easy for entertainers to get their royalties for their hard work.

Marah Louw reportedly opened up about some artists who have become recipients of government food parcels while company owners continue to get paid for their work.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLIVE, Louw claimed that she has not received a cent for portraying a leading role in 1991 film, Taxi to Soweto. The movie has been played a couple of times on screen but she has never been paid her royalties, according to the outlet.

Gomora's Sana Mchunu shares how failed marriage helped her acting career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gomora actress Sana Mchunu has shared how her failed marriage helped her get into acting. The star was a guest on Jozi FM recently.

The thespian said she is thankful her failed marriage ended because if she did not leave she wouldn't be where she is today.

Sana portrays the character of Zodwa in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. She encouraged women to pack their things and leave if feel their marriages are not working.

According to ZAlebs, Sana also revealed that she was already a mother of five at the age of 21.

The actress who has acquired immense fame through her character the problematic Zodwa on the hit telenovela, opened up about her past in detail on Jozi FM saying her failed marriage helped boost her career, and she is thankful for that.

Source: Briefly.co.za