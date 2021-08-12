'Gomora' star, Sana Mchunu, shares, how failed marriage, helped her career

Gomora star Sana Mchunu has revealed how her failed marriage helped her get into the entertainment industry

The actress, who plays the role of Zodwa in the soapie, said she wouldn't have a career if she stayed in her marriage

During her interview on Jozi FM, Sana opened up about how she was a mother of five when she was only 21

Gomora actress Sana Mchunu has shared how her failed marriage helped her get into acting. The star was a guest on Jozi FM recently.

The thespian said she is thankful her failed marriage ended because if she had not left, she wouldn't be where she is today.

Sana portrays the character of Zodwa in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. She encouraged women to pack their things and leave if feel their marriages are not working. According to ZAlebs, Sana also revealed that she was already a mother of five at the age of 21.

The Daily Sun reports that the actress also shared how she got into the film and television industry. She said she was accompanying her friend, singer Winnie Khumalo, to the auditions when was convinced to audition.

"Fortunately, I got the role. Since that day I've never looked back."

Social media users took to Instagram to let her know that her story also inspired them.

ms__kambule commented:

"Tuned in @sanamchunu7 your story is encouraging and a true reflection of 'your blessings will not miss you'."

nonhla_tt said:

"I was listening to you my dear with Lungasta. Uyimbokodo sis wami, big up. I salute you."

