The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture was targetted by Mapaputsi's friends and colleagues

This comes after the Minister Gayton McKenzie did not attend the Kwaito singer's memorial service

A few Kwaito artists feel as though the department is not keeping to its promise to start caring for the genre

During his memorial service, Mapaputsi was remembered on Thursday, 12 September 2024. However, Gayton McKenzie's absence was largely felt by some Kwaito artists who were close to Mapaputsi.

Minister Gayton McKenzie did not attend Mapaputsi’s memorial. Image: @mapaputsi_original on Instagram/ Gordon Arons via Getty Images

Friends of Mapaputsi target Gayton McKenzie

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture was frowned upon when the minister did not attend the memorial service of the late Kwaito legend.

Mapaputsi's friends and colleagues gathered at the Eyethu Shopping Centre on Machaba Drive in Mofolo, Soweto, to bid farewell to the Izinja hitmaker. Fakaza reports that the Kwaito artists feel as though the department prioritises other genres over them.

A source was quoted saying: “We all know the focus has shifted from Kwaito singers and to pop, Amapiano and Afrobeats. Some of the went for over two decades without setting foot on stage to perform, and they rely on the amaR350 [SASSA grant].

They are struggling. The deputy minister who was here said kwaito artists will be recognised, but we know it’s just sweet air coming out of his mouth.”

Music producer says Mapaputsi would still be alive

A music producer by the name of Squire Arnold Nododile claimed that the department could have done its bit to support initiatives aimed at uplifting Kwaito artists.

Had this been the case, then Arnold said Mapaputsi would still be alive.

“They cannot create solutions for us from boardrooms without consulting us about our challenges and proposed solutions,” he was quoted saying.

Mapaputsi was laid to rest on Saturday, 14 September 2024, at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto and his remains were taken to the West Park Cemetery's Heroes Acre.

Funeral parlous withdraws from Mapaputsi's funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, GS Funeral Parlour announced its withdrawal from facilitating Mapaputsi's funeral service. The Kwaito star died on Thursday, 5 September 2024, and was buried on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

The Ngwenya family found out that he had a funeral plan, so they respected his wishes.

