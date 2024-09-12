GS Funeral Parlour has announced that they withdrew from facilitating Mapaputsi's funeral

The Kwaito legend passed away on Thursday, 5 September 2024, and he will be buried on Saturday, 14 September 2024

The Ngwenya family reportedly found out that he had a funeral plan, so they are respecting his wishes

The Ngwenya family will be going ahead with a new funeral parlour after initially announcing that GS Funeral Parlour would facilitate Mapaputsi's sendoff.

Funeral parlour announces withdrawal from service

According to TshisaLIVE, GS Funeral Parlour announced that they are no longer a part of Mapaputsi's funeral.

In a statement, the parlour said it would respect the family's decision not to have them on board.

“GS Funeral Parlour announces it will no longer facilitate the funeral service of kwaito legend Mapaputsi after the family's decision to appoint us as their service provider. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition after the preparations we made and we will co-ordinate with the affiliated service provider to maintain the dignity of the deceased and the grieving family.”

Why did GS Funeral pull out from Mapaputsi's funeral?

The news publication reported that Mapaputsi's daughter named, Precious Ngwenya, made this decision because the Kwaito singer already had a funeral plan of his own. In a bid to respect his wishes, they went ahead with his initial parlour.

Mapaputsi passed away on Thursday, 5 September 2024. His memorial service will take place on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at the Eyethu Shopping Centre on Machaba Drive in Mofolo, Soweto.

The Izinja hitmaker's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 14 September 2024, at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto. He will then be taken to West Park Cemetery's Heroes Acre, where he will rest.

Mapaputsi's body allegedly held at ransom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mapaputsi's family is begging for privacy to mourn him properly.

They made some disturbing allegations regarding friends who had tried to extort money from them after his death. It is further reported that his body was held at ransom by a so-called friend.

