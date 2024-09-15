Mapaputsi and Jessica Mbangeni have been the latest public figures to leave South Africa in mourning

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi's passing inspired messages and condolences from South Africans and his peers

Jessica Mbangeni was also fondly remembered as a praise poet, and many South Africans pay their final respects to the two

Jessica Mbangeni and Mapaputsi are the latest celebrities South Africans have lost in 2024. Kwaito icon Mapaputsi was beloved by Mzansi, and many fans were reeling.

Mapaputsi and Jessica Mbangeni got their final send-offs. Image: @jessicambangeni / Instagram / X / @MPmirror

Praise poet Jessica Mbangen's death also left many of her supporters distraught. Both Jessica Mbangeni and Mapaputsi received proper send-offs from their family and friends.

Jessica Mbangeni's son mourns mom

Poet Jessica Mbangeni's final resting place was in the Eastern Cape. Her family put her to rest on 14 September 2024. Video of Jessica's funeral made rounds on X. Watch a video of her child's tribute reshared by @MDNnewss below:

Mapaputsi laid to rest

Mapaputsi, who passed away on 5 September due to an illness, was also buried on September 14, 2024, at Heroes Acre in Johannesburg. Friends and family paid their final respects to the Kwaito legend. Actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Ronnie Nyakele were some of the familiar faces in attendance. See a snippet of Mapaputsi's funeral below:

@NtebaM80692 said:

"May the legend rest in eternal peace."

@swangdlennox commented:

"R.I.P."

@MashwauSuccess wrote:

"What a beautiful send-off rest in peace, Groot man."

@ozababe_anita felt for Jessica's kid:

"Kids of today are so strong and matured, strength to you."

@Thembeleni felt for Jessica's son:

"This child is strong, l swear."

Friend allegedly held Mapaputsi's body at ransom,

Briefly News previously reported that the family of the late Mapaputsi is begging for privacy and respect amid friends who are trying to make some money from them.

According to City Press, Sandile Ngwenya's family feels disrespected by mourners who do not respect their privacy.

The late Kwaito star died after an illness and was said to be bedridden. After his death, so-called friends allegedly tried to "extort" money from the family. In the midst of the chaos, the family is begging for privacy to mourn him properly.

