South Africa vs Congo: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

South Africa are set to battle Congo in their third 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Gqeberha on Friday

Bafana Bafana will be without some of their key players, but still remain the favourites to win the match

Briefly News takes a look at all you need to know about the mouthwatering qualifiers between the Mzansi men's team and Congo

South Africa will continue their journey of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they face Congo Brazzaville in their next qualifying Group K game.

The qualifiers will reach the halfway point this week, which means that all the teams in all the groups will have played three games each.

Bafana Bafana will face Congo in a double-legged game, with the second leg coming up next Tuesday.

Hugo Broos and Ronwen Williams during the press conference ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash against Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

South Africa vs Congo: All you need to know

Match Preview

South Africa's first two qualifiers had different outcomes. The first was a draw against Uganda, while the second was a hard-fought 3-2 win over South Sudan.

Despite the mixed results in their qualifiers, Hugo Broos' side are currently on an impressive unbeaten run of 10 games, with their last defeat coming against Nigeria in AFCON 2023.

Congo is facing some internal issues ahead of the game. The military-led government forced the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofoot) to shut down.

The internal issues are affecting their performance on the pitch, as they were recently handed a 3-0 defeat after failing to show up against Niger in the World Cup qualifier.

Bafana Bafana are the favourites to win the encounter, but the record of their previous matches says otherwise.

Team news and possible lineups

South Africa will welcome back Ronwen Williams to the team after missing their first two games last month due to injury.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star's return is positive news for Broos, but the injury to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha during the MTN8 final is bad news for the Belgian tactician.

The Bucs midfielder was Bafana Bafana's saviour in their games against Uganda and South Sudan, but he's out of the contest this time.

South Africa's possible starting lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Rushwin Dortley, Aubrey Modiba; Oswin Appollis, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Themba Zwane, Relebohile Mofokeng; Iqraam Rayners

Congo's possible starting lineup: Pavelh Ndzila; Yhoan Andzouana, Bryan Passi, Ryan Bidounga, Morgan Poaty; Jose Dembi, Chandrel Massanga; Mons Bassouamina, Prestige Mboungou, Merveil Valthy Streeker Ndockyt; Silvere Ganvoula

Head-to-head

According to Afri-foot, Bafana Bafana have an edge over the Red Devils in their 11 previous meetings.

South Africa have won five, while Congo won one, with the remaining games ending in a draw. The match ended in a goalless draw the last time the two teams met in Polokwane.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 19:00 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday, October 11, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SABC.

Broos unfazed over Congo’s internal problems

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos is not bothered by the internal problems Congo are battling ahead of their crucial AFCON qualifier.

The Belgian tactician is focused on the game for Friday and will see if the second leg will still take place.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News