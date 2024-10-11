Broos Unfazed Over Congo’s Intense Internal Problems, Looks to Bag Key AFCON Win

Hugo Broos has comment on the issues surrounding the Congolese Football Federation ahead of their AFCON qualifiers against the Red Devils

The Belgian coach admitted that he's aware of the Red Devils problem with the military-led government but he's focused on the first leg in South Africa

The second-leg is expected to take place a few days later after the first, but there are uncertainties surrounding the match holding in Brazzaville

Hugo Broos is not bothered by the internal problems Congo are battling ahead of their all-important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this week.

The Congolese Football Federation board members and staff were forcefully removed from their posts as the military-led government are prepared to take control of the association.

The whole drama at the country's federation is not a big concern for the South African team, which is focused on getting positive results both home and away against the Red Devils.

Hugo Broos comments on internal issues Congo Brazzaville are facing ahead of their clash against Bafana Bafana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Lefty Shivambu.

Broos unfazed over Congo's intense internal problems

In an interview ahead of the game, Broos claimed he is aware of what the Congolese Football Federation are facing, but it doesn't hinder their goal of getting all six points in their two-legged encounter.

The Belgian tactician is focused on the game for Friday and will see if the second leg will still take place.

"I am aware of the things that happened in Congo. What can we do? We play Friday here at home against them, and after that, we will see, so let's focus on the Friday game and focus on the victory," the former Club Brugge manager said.

"But in the end, it is on the pitch, not the things that happen outside. It is not our problem; it is the problem of the Congolese team – let's see what happens in the next weeks."

The former Cameroon national team coach acknowledged that the Red Devils are a technical side, and they are ready to stop them from taking any points when they play the first leg at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"Congo is more of a technical team, not a strong team that plays football, but it doesn't mean they are bad. You have seen the past results were not positive, and we don't have to make them feel there's a chance to get a point here," the Belgian mentor added.

"But we don't underrate an opponent like this; for us, we need to play our game, and if we can succeed, that and have the right mindset. We will have to report, depending on our performance."

