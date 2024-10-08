Jose Riveiro is gunning for Mamelodi Sundowns' throne in the Premier Soccer League after winning the MTN8

The Spanish tactician has led Orlando Pirates to five victories in domestic cup finals since joining the club in 2022

The Buccaneers are on the same points with the Brazilians on the Betway Premiership table after three games played this season

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro has set his focus on a new ambition after leading Orlando Pirates to another successful run in the MTN8 as they defeated Stellenbosch FC in the finals.

The Soweto giants were crowned the MTN8 champions for the third year running after coming from a goal down to defeat Stellies at the Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.

The Spaniard has won five titles since joining the Bucs, with all the trophies being in the domestic cups.

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro set to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership after leading Orlando Pirates to another MTN8 win. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Riveiro set to challenge Sundowns in the PSL

In a recent interview, as per IOL, Riveiro claimed they are ready to take up the fight against Sundowns in the Betway Premiership, as it's the only trophy he's yet to win since joining Orlando Pirates in 2022.

"We are taking every game so seriously. We also want to fight for the league and raise the level of that competition. We want to increase the level of the league itself, giving proper competition to whichever contender wants to fight for the league as well," Riveiro said

"Fighting for the league (with Sundowns) is essential; that goes without saying, but it's not about talking here. It's something we need to show week-in, week-out wherever we go, wherever we travel.

"So far, we've tried to do it. We've played three matches in the PSL in a short space of time and winning all. It's important for us as a club, team, and for the league. This season, we commit to getting the maximum out of every competition."

How much Pirates got for winning MTN8 title

In a related publication, Briefly News also reported that Pirates were rewarded with a cash prize after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

The amount is different from what they earned last year when they also won it, while the runner up and also all the participating team will get rewarded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News