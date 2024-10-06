Spanish coach Jose Riveiro has attributed his success at Orlando Pirates to a South African coach after the Buccaneers' 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

Since arriving in South Africa two years ago, the former Celta Vigo manager has dominated the domestic cup competitions in the Premier Soccer League.

The Bucs boss has won five trophies in two years, and he's only left with winning the Betway Premiership.

Riveiro hails South African coach

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro has dedicated his success in the South African league to his assistant Mandla Ncikazi, who showed him how football culture works in the country.

Together, they've dominated the cup games, and the Spaniard is grateful to have someone like Ncikazi in his team.

"Mandla's role, like many others on the staff, is important for an outsider like me. For a foreigner coach," Riveiro told the media in his post-match presser.

"I know the game is the same wherever you go. Football is football, but every country and every league have different particularities.

"South African football has its own identity, and that's something. The team will be better off as soon as you learn about it for a foreign coach.

"So, people like Mandla, we are talking about one coach that's been around for a long time in South African football playing, coaching."

