Hugo Broos has commented on South Africa's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville

The Bafana Bafana were victorious against the Red Devils in the first leg of the tie last week Friday in Gqeberha

The Belgian tactician has aired his worry ahead of the return leg clash at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat

South Africa men's national team manager Hugo Broos has explained why he's worried ahead of Bafana Bafana's upcoming clash against Congo Brazzaville in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana thrashed the Red Devils 5-0 in the tie's first leg at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Teboho Mokoena scored twice, with Buthasi Aubaas, Lyle Foster, and Iqraam Rayners also getting on the scoresheet in the first leg.

Hugo Broos worried ahead of South Africa's upcoming return leg tie against Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Broos' worry ahead of South Africa vs Congo

According to Afri-foot, Broos expressed his concern in the press conference ahead of the game before his team took on the Red Devils at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The Belgian gaffer is bothered if the pitch of the match venue is in good condition, as a bad pitch could affect their performance.

"My only worry is to see the pitch there," the former Club Brugge mentor said.

"It's a synthetic pitch. In the past, we have had bad experiences with synthetic pitches if they're not good.

"I think of the one in Rwanda that was bad. I never understood how you can play a qualifier for a World Cup on such a pitch."

The Bafana Bafana mentor also gave the only reason they won't have to complain about the pitch.

"But okay, let's look first at that. And if the pitch is like, for example, the one in South Sudan, then we can't complain," he added.

Broos scared during Bafana’s 5–0 Win Over Congo

Source: Briefly News