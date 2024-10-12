Broos Confirms Being Scared During Bafana’s 5–0 Win Over Congo, Explains Why

Hugo Broos has explained why he was afraid during the course of the match between South Africa and Congo Brazzaville

The Bafana Bafana outclassed the Red Devils as the scored five unanswered goals to seal all three points on Friday evening

Mamelodi Sundowns players dominated the game with their performance, but Teboho Mokoena was the one who came out on top

Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos has disclosed why he was scared during South Africa's 5-0 thrashing of Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns trio Teboho Mokoena, Buthasi Aubaas, and Iqraam Rayners were all on the scoresheet, with Burnley striker Lyle Foster also finding the back of the net.

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis was also one of the best players in the game, as he provided three assists in the match.

Hugo Broos during South Africa's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Broos on why he was scared during the match

According to iDiskiTimes, Broos confirmed in the post-match conference that he was scared at some point during the game despite leading 2-0.

The Belgian admitted he was afraid when the centre referee stopped the game after 20 minutes of play.

The stoppage was a scary moment for Broos, as he didn't know what would happen after the restart. They were in control of the game before the referee paused the match.

"I can only be satisfied after a performance like this; I was a bit scared after 20 minutes when the match official chose to stop the game because we were in good momentum, and you never know after the break after 10,15 minutes what will happen," the former Club Brugge manager said after the match.

"But the boys instantly took the same mentality they had at the start of the match; it was just a wonderful game and a remarkable performance."

McCarthy casts doubt on Hugo Broos' abilities

Briefly News earlier reported that Benni McCarthy has cast doubt over the ability of present South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos.

The former Orlando Pirates star claimed he's not sure if the Belgian manager is the right coach for the Bafana Bafana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News