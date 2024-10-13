Hugo Broos seeks God's intervention concerning the situation of two Mamelodi Sundowns players at the club level

The Belgian tactician confirmed that he might have to make new decisions concerning the two South African stars

The Bafana Bafana stars are having serious issues at club level despite being regulars in the South African national team

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has opened up on the reason he's praying to God concerning two Mamelodi Sundowns stars ahead of South Africa's clash with Congo.

On Friday, the Belgian tactician led the South African men's national team to a 5-0 win over the Red Devils in their first leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

A brace from Teboho Mokoena and a lone strike from Buthasi Aubaas, Lyle Foster, and Iqraam Rayners gave Bafana Bafana the deserved win over the Red Devils at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Hugo Broos seeks God's intervention concerning the situation of two Mamelodi Sundowns players ahead of Congo clash. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Broos on why he's praying to God

In an interview ahead of the second leg tie, Broos claimed he has sought God's intervention over the situation of Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau at Sundowns.

The two South African internationals have struggled for playing time under Masandawana coach Manqoba Mngqithi this season but have been regulars in the national team.

The former Cameroon national team coach admitted he would have to make new decisions he wouldn't like if Mokoena and Mudau continue to face the same situation at the club level.

"I pray to God that Sundowns change their mind and that the guys get opportunities to play again," the Belgian manager said.

"In the long term, if the situation [persists], long-term I will have to make decisions that I don't like to make, and let's hope that doesn't happen."

Broos scared during Bafana’s 5–0 Win Over Congo

In a related publication, Briefly News also reported that Broos has disclosed why he was scared during South Africa's win over Congo on Friday evening.

The Bafana Bafana dominated the game from start to finish, but their head coach had a moment he was scared despite being in control of the match.

Source: Briefly News