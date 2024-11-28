Orlando Pirates are set to go head-to-head with Soweto rivals over the services of a talented South African winger

The Bucs have identified Cape Town Spurs star Asanele Velebayi, who has been the subject of multiple rejected bids from Chiefs since last season

Local football fans backed Pirates' interest in Velebayi on social media, while some were glad Chiefs were no longer linked to the 21-year-old

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have joined the list of clubs interested in a rising Mzansi winger ahead of the January transfer window.

Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi has emerged as a target for Pirates, while the player has been linked several times with Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Cape Town Spurs star Asanele Velebayi is a reported target for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Image: asa_vb_velebayi17/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: UGC

The 21-year-old winger was the subject of multiple bids from Chiefs during recent transfer windows, but the Cape Town club has yet to receive a suitable offer.

Orlando Pirates have a plan for Asanele Velebayi

Velebayi is a target for Pirates, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club are willing to make a suitable offer for the player while Polokwane City star Thabang Matuludi has also bene linked with the Bucs.

The source said:

"Pirates are willing to meet Cape Town Spurs' valuation for the club while they could also look to exchange talent for the player. Pirates want quality options in each position to match their ambitions of competing for multiple titles in a season."

Fans back Pirates' interest in Velebayi

Local football fans backed Pirates' pursuit of Velebayi, while others grew frustrated over the constant rumours involving the player.

Modise Pholoholo says Velebayi is affected by rumours:

"This young man must be subjected to stress after his move to Chiefs collapsed. Now he is on the brink of getting relegated again."

Mothokoa Matlalepoo says Chiefs are no longer interested:

"He's a forgotten chapter at Chiefs; the Motaungs don't beg."

Vincent Moshato says Chiefs have other targets:

"They can take him; we want Appolis."

Polly Tladi is a confident Bucs fan:

"Knowing Pirates, he will end up there."

Zakes Ka Zakade says Pirates is a transfer powerhouse:

"Bucs are bullies when it comes to signings in the PSL."

Cape Town Spurs can be persuaded to sell their star

As Briefly News reported, National First Division side Cape Town Spurs said they would only consider the right offer for star player Asanele Velebayi.

The 21-year-old was the subject of constant rumours linking him for a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, but the Cape Town club are holding out for the right offer.

Source: Briefly News