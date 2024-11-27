Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could have to pay up to R20 million to land a top transfer target in January 2025

Chiefs have made Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis their primary target ahead of the transfer window, but the 23-year-old will not come cheaply

Amakhosi fans predicted Appollis' price tag on social media, while others felt the club should explore other options

A Bafana Bafana winger could cost Kaizer Chiefs a reported R20 million if he leaves a PSL rival for the Soweto giants.

Winger Oswin Appollis is a primary target for Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, but persuading Polokwane City to part with their prized asset could cost a hefty price tag.

Bafana Bafana star could cost Kaizer Chiefs up to R20 million in the January transfer window. Image: oswinappollis_11.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Polokwane and Bafana Bafana, which has led to Chiefs willing to pull out all the stops to secure the payer's signature.

Oswin Appollis will not be cheap

Appollis has enjoyed playing for Bafana Bafana, according to his Instagram account:

Chiefs are not the only PSL side interested in Appollis, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have also shown an interest in the player alongside Tunisian side Esperance.

Polokwane, though, will do what they can to get the best price for the player, while PSL rivals Orlando Pirates have shown interest in their defender Thabang Matuludi.

Fans name their price

Amakhosi named their price for Appollis on social media, saying Chiefs should be willing to break the bank to sign the player.

Masango Doctorsen says the market is influenced:

"The PSL market is corrupted and determined by external forces that want to reap rewards they never earned."

Ca Stillo named their price:

"R15 million."

Kalla Ramashia says Chiefs get overpriced:

"Players are overpriced when it comes to Chiefs. Best way is to produce your own."

Derrick Mambo says Appoliis is not needed:

"We have enough Appollises in our team; we just have to be patient."

Bubs Gambu expects a high price:

"Honestly, he's gonna cost more than the previous encounter because his level in action increases in each game."

Sanele Tracey says it will not be cheap:

"R20 million. Because he's improving game by game, especially at Bafana Bafana."

Siphesihle Ka Jama says fans have no say:

"We don't know, ask his agent."

Ntando Tar Ncanana made a suggestion:

"R7 million, but his earnings will be R100 000."

Manish Mabaso expects to break the bank:

"Above R10 million."

Ona Austin Asele says the money should be used elsewhere:

"Please, we need a centre forward."

