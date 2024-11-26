Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has echoed the sentiments of Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi by saying there is no place for showboating

The Tunisian said he wants to see attacking football on the field of play instead of skills that excite fans

Local football fans disagreed with Nabi on social media, saying showboating is part of Mzansi's football history

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi said there is no place for showboating at Kaizer Chiefs, echoing the sentiments of his rival Manqoba Mngqithi at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi said he wants to see attacking football at Chiefs and is determined to change the club's DNA by eliminating showboating at the wrong time.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi agree about showboating. Image: KaizerChiefs and Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Nabi agreed with Mngqithi about showboating and complimented Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for introducing a winning mentality in local football.

Nasreddine Nabi wants to change Kaizer Chiefs' style of play

Nabi speaks about showboating in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi wants to stamp his own style of play at the Soweto giants, who continue to show interest in Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis.

Nabi said:

"For me, I want to provide quality; sometimes, in South Africa, there's too much showboating and not efficiency. Do you remember Bafana's game against Uganda? After 1-0 or 2-0, the team started showboating; you need to score four of five [goals], not score one goal, and you start to showboat, come on guys."

Fans disagree with Nabi

On social media, local football fans disagreed with Nabi and Mngqithi, saying showboating is part of Mzansi's DNA while praising Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

Boitshoko Apolosi says Pirates encourages flair:

"We are Orlando Pirates. If you can ask Jose Riviero, he will say, 'I let my players express themselves when they are on the pitch'. You will never hear him talking about other players."

Aggrey Spida Popela says Chiefs do showboat:

"Google 'last Kaizer Chiefs game'."

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton loves showboating:

"This topic of showboating at Pirates, we don't discuss it because it's in our DNA."

Karabo Mothibi says skills are part of Mzansi football:

"This is our identity, and I'm glad coaches like Jose Riveiro and Hugo Broos take us back to our roots (our style of play ). Lisegazini, it's in our DNA."

Constance Dladla is frustrated:

"Haibo. This story again!!"

