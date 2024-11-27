Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have welcomed a talented 19-year-old star to first-team training in the hope he can earn a place in the senior side

Teen defender Ofentse Kgosana has been likened to club legend Tsepo Masilela and is seen as a future star for Amakhosi

Local football fans are impressed with the 19-year-old and backed the player on social media to be a success at the Soweto club

Teenage defender Ofentse Kgosana has been seen training with the Kaizer Chiefs senior squad after impressive displays with the development squad.

Kgosana is seen as a future star at the Soweto giants and has impressed the technical team since training with the first team.

Since taking over at Amakhosi, coach Nasreddine Nabi has used young players and could look to the development squad to reinforce the side.

Ofentse Kgosana is impressing Kaizer Chiefs coaches

Kgosana has bene in good form this year, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the young defender has been likened to club legend Tsepo Masilela and was on the bench during the Legends Cup tournament.

The source said:

"He has been training with the first team under the watchful eye of the technical team, and they are impressed. He trains with the first team and the DDC, where he plays. They believe he is also ready to be promoted and acclimatize with the senior team before getting game time."

Fans praise Kgosana

Local football fans praised Kgosana on social media, saying the player is ready to make an impact in the Chiefs senior team.

Lukhanyo Hlela is impressed:

"We have good and well-developed players on that DDC team: Sfiso Tima, Thulani Mabaso, and Kgaogelo Ramushu. We really have good players."

Zongozi Elihle brought up a concern:

"The problem is that if the coach of Chiefs does not believe in young players. We can't do anything."

Kananelo Quiz is proud:

"Happy for you, Ofentse. You are a very humble young man."

Phemelo Phemza asked a question:

"What about Neo Bohloko?"

Aka Risto Locke has a wish:

"Please sign for the senior team."

