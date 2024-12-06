Bafana Bafana Star Reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draws

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against some of the top clubs participating at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup next year in the United States of America

The Premier Soccer :League defending champions are one of the four clubs representing Africa at the first edition of the competition having 32 teams

A South African international has reacted after Sundowns were drawn against 2024 UEFA Champions League finalists and top South American side

Mamelodi Sundowns were handed tricky opponents during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The Masandawna qualified for the competition through the club ranking pathway alongside Al Ahly, Wydad Athletic Club, and Esperance.

The Premier Soccer League giants were drawn in Group F alongside Brazilian side Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, and Ulsan HD.

South African international Ronwen Williams shares his views on Mamelodi Sundowns draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

Williams reacts to Sundowns 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, during an interview with Mamelodi Sundowns media department, shared his thoughts on the Brazilians' group in the FIFA Club competition.

The South African goalkeeper claimed it's a wonderful group as they are familiar with some of their opponents' style of play.

"It's a wonderful group," he said.

"All the groups were going to be tough. It's nice that there are some teams we are familiar with, like Fluminense. We have similar traits in our build-up and how they play.

"Similar traits, similar structures. We used a lot of their clips and a lot of their build-ups as well."

Williams singled out Tashreeq Matthews as the person who is very happy about Sundowns facing the 2024 UEFA Champions League finalist, Dortmund, on the global stage.

Matthews was with the German Bundesliga giants for two years before leaving for Sweden in 2020.

"And I know someone in our camp who will be extremely happy because he played for Borussia Dortmund, Tashreeq Matthews," he added.

"And Ulsan, all the way from Korea, we know how tough it will be; they play fast football.

"So overall, we're happy, excited, and can't wait for the Club World Cup to start."

Source: Briefly News