PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns could be drawn into a tough group at the FIFA World Club Cup after being placed in pot four ahead of the draw

The draw takes place on Thursday, 5 December 2024, and Sundowns could face European and South American giants in the global competition

Local fans voiced excitement on social media ahead of Sundowns potentially facing Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Chelsea

After being placed in pot four of the FIFA Club World Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns could face some of the best players in the world.

The PSL champions will wait until Thursday, 5 December 2024, for the draw, which could pit them against Real Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

With Sundowns placed in pot 4, the current PSL log leaders will not have an easy path to success at the Club World Cup's inaugural 32-team format.

Mamelodi Sundowns could face strong opposition in the USA

The pots for the FIFA Club World Cup were announced in the tweet below:

At the American-based tournament, Sundowns could face stars such as Vinicius Junior, Enzo Fernandez, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland.

One football megastar that Sundowns will avoid in the group is Lionel Messi after Inter Miami was placed in the same pot as the PSL giants.

Masandawana fans are excited

Local football fans backed Sundowns on social media, saying they are excited to see players such as FIFA-recognised Ronwen Williams face some of the world's best stars.

