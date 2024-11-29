South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams gains FIFA recognition months after being nominated for an award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or event

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has been nominated for a prestigious FIFA award months after earning a nomination for the Yashin Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

The South African shot-stopper has been receiving international recognition since his stellar performances for both Sundowns and Bafana Bafana last season.

The 32-year-old was nominated for the Yashin Trophy along with nine other goalkeepers. He later finished ninth, with Argentine international Emiliano Martinez winning the award.

Williams nominated for top FIFA Award

After gaining recognition from Ballon d'Or organisers, Williams was also nominated for one of the awards set aside at the 2024 FIFA The Best Awards.

The COSAFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award winner is one of the eleven goalkeepers nominated for the FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.

The Sundowns star will compete for the goalkeeping spot in the 2024 FIFA Men's Best 11, which is also a voting category.

The South African international is the first African goalkeeper playing in Africa to be nominated for the category, but another African is among the eleven nominees.

FIFA Men's 11 Goalkeepers nominees:

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)

Yann Sommer (Inter Milan, Switzerland)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)

Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Club)

