Relebohile Mofokeng Stands Out Once Again, Wins GQ Sportsperson of the Year

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has continued to win big in South African sports, as he received yet another Sportsperson of the Year award.

A few days ago, the Bafana Bafana star beat the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Akani Simbine, Tatjana Smith, and Ronwen Williams to win Sports Personality of the Year at the Gauteng Sports Awards.

The Pirates youngster took the Premier Soccer League by storm when he was promoted to the senior side and has been ably rewarded for his work for the Buccaneers.

Mofokeng wins GQ Sportsperson of the Year

International men's magazine company GQ unveiled their top personalities for the year in different walks of life in South Africa on Sunday evening.

Mofokeng took the Sport category, claiming the Sportsperson of the Year award ahead of other South African athletes.

Source: Briefly News