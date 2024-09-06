A local woman spotted an older white gentleman in Haartbeespoortdam in the North West dancing at groove

The confident man busted a few moves, saw the woman filming him, and continued to dance his heart out

Members of the online community reacted to the viral video with positivity, loving that the man was living life to its fullest

A white man felt the music and happily danced at groove. Images: @kelebogile.mongau

Source: TikTok

When at the club, sometimes it's best to forget who's watching, embrace the music, and let loose. An older white man did exactly that, surprising many with his infectious rhythm and carefree dance moves.

Dance like nobody's watching

TikTok user Kelebogile Mongau, who uses the handle @kelebogile.mongau on the popular app, shared that while she was at groove in Haartbeespoortdam, she spotted a man living his best life.

The gentleman busted a move in the crowded area, soon realising Kelebogile was filming him. However, this didn't stop the man from having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

White man's moves get a thumbs-up

Local online users loved that the man was enjoying himself at groove and showing off his incredible dance moves for all to see.

@ac2.03 told the online community:

"Bro is just living in the moment. Priceless."

@beauty.moyo6 commented on the vibes, saying:

'It's the place to be where you let out that happiness you have been longing for."

@brendylicious2 enjoyed the video and wrote:

"This man is living his best life, and I'm so here for it. The groovist of note."

An impressed @birthgiver_0 said to people online:

"Check the last move when he grabbed his beer."

@boomslang63 jokingly shared:

"Oom Hendrik is getting his groove back."

@mrsrdo noted in the comments:

"He's feeling the beat."

White man shows odd dance moves at groove

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a white man who stole the show at groove when he showed off his unique dance moves on the dancefloor.

While some admired the man's confidence, others cracked jokes in the comment section about what they saw on their screens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News