“I Won’t Say I’m Rich”: Man Talks to Google on Smart TV, Video Has SA Laughing

A local man on TikTok shared a video of himself asking his Samsung smart TV a question

He asked about the weather for the following day and immediately received a response from the electronic device

People online shared that his question made their smart devices give responses, while some found the interaction funny

A man showed people a clip of himself speaking to his smart TV. Images: @usermbuso2779k1

Over the years, technology has made remarkable strides, reaching a point where people commonly interact with electronic devices to ask questions and receive immediate answers.

In a humorous turn of events, a local man recently had a conversation with his smart TV, sparking laughter among online viewers who found the exchange amusing.

Smart moves with the smart TV

A man on TikTok using the handle @usermbuso2779k1 uploaded a video of himself asking his Samsung smart TV the following:

"Hey, Google. What's the weather for tomorrow in degrees Celsius?"

The TV responded, giving him the answer he was looking for.

The proud man also wrote in his video:

"I won't say I'm rich, but there will be signs."

Watch the video below:

Internet users laugh at man talking to smart TV

While some people found the words' pronunciation funny, others noted that their smart devices picked up what the man was saying as they watched the video.

@mj.sadiki laughed and shared with the man:

"You also asked my Google Assistant to check the weather for tomorrow."

@damsel_not_in_distress said in the comments:

"Tell me why my TV stopped everything and gave me the weather."

@runitbackranks shared their opinion, saying:

"This isn't rich people's things."

A surprised @sahcrid wrote:

"I'm amazed that it understood you."

@zoyii83 humorously wrote in the comment section:

"There will be signs here and there."

@poahd found the man's reaction comical, writing:

"The way he looked back."

Source: Briefly News