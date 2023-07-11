A Mzansi man took to social media to share his joy of moving from using DStv to a smart TV box

In the video, he shows his DStv decoder which he says "bye-bye" to before showing off his new 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box

Many netizens also shared similar experiences adding that they don't regret leaving the sub-Saharan African video entertainment company

One man took to social media to share his excitement of upgrading his television-watching experience.

A man looks forward to streaming from the comfort of his home with his new smart tv box.

Source: TikTok

@joy0822255582 took to TikTok to share a video of him bidding farewell to his DStv decoder as he replaced it with a 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box.

The device is a top-of-the-line media streaming device that offers an outstanding viewing experience. It comes with Google and Netflix certifications, guaranteeing that it meets the highest standards for streaming quality and performance.

Mzansi netizens also share their DStv experiences

DStv is a sub-Saharan African video entertainment company owned by MultiChoice. It was launched in 1995 and provides multiple entertainment channels and services to customers across the continent via satellite, online and mobile apps.

Many netizens responded to the video sharing how they too, have stopped watching DStv as they felt it was too outdated with the current entertainment trends and demands.

Others asked where they could find the smart tv box as they wanted a better entertainment experience too.

Tsepo Mabizela wrote:

"Leaving DSTV is the best decision I've made in a very long time."

luluzulu278 commented:

"Sengiphilela ama cooking channels. And HGTV on Dstv kahle kahle angisayifuni."

tshilidzi said:

"I haven't been using Dstv for over a year; yesterday, they sent a message asking me to reconnect for R19 in the next three months ."

Ristos commented:

"Let's normalise tagging MultiChoice when doing these videos ."

Christopher Rasebitse replied:

"Dstv is like Nokia; they failed to adapt to new challenges. Instead, they were arrogant with price increases for repeats."

user6919953762589 responded:

"Siyitholaphi bafo, sicule lengoma sonke."

