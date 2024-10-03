A young man showed people on TikTok that he supposedly ordered an iPhone 5 from the online marketplace Temu

However, when the gent opened the packaging, he found that what he claimed to have bought wasn't what he received

Members of the online community flooded the comment section with laughter and cracked jokes about the 'iPhone'

A young man showed the iPhone he ordered from Temu vs what he got. Images: @ceeyarh.rsa

Source: TikTok

Some customers who shop on the Temu website have shared amusing "what they ordered vs what they got" moments. One man, claiming to have purchased an iPhone from the site, humorously revealed the unexpected item he received instead.

Where is the iPhone?

A TikTokker using the handle @ceeyarh.rsa uploaded an unboxing video of the supposed iPhone he ordered from the international online store. In the clip, the young man showed an iPhone 5 box and removed the contents before getting to the phone.

However, instead of seeing the actual phone, @ceeyarh.rsa showed that he got a palm-sized device that looked as if it could entertain the littles.

When a button on the side was pressed, the 'phone' made a weird noise similar to that on gaming devices. Clearly, it was not an iPhone 5.

"I'm never buying an iPhone from Temu again," complained the youngster.

Watch the video below:

Internet laughs at man's Temu iPhone

Thousands of local social media users rushed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts on the man's iPhone he supposedly bought from Temu.

@hinojiro said with a laugh:

"My husband uses that device to check his glucose levels. He has diabetes."

@bokang851 wrote in the comments:

"The sound it made is painful."

@ndumiso._ jokingly told app users:

"The packaging cost more than the phone."

@manyabemildredtje asked the online community:

"Is that a two-year-old's toy?"

@lu294306 filled their message with laughing emojis when they wrote:

"It's like a toy phone for kids."

@destiny2k laughed and shared:

"I wasn't expecting that. I thought maybe when you turned it on, it would write Samsung or Nokia."

@bongza85 wondered in the comment section:

"Who in this world buys an iPhone 5 now?"

Man shows failed iPhone 16 order from Temu

Source: Briefly News