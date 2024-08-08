A gent on TikTok shared a clip of himself reviewing an iPhone he claimed to have bought from Temu

He excitedly unboxed the luxurious device and discovered that it was not an authentic iOS product

Social Media users expressed mixed reactions to the man's splurge and created a thread of comments

A funny TikTokker shared an unboxing of his iOS purchase from Temu. The chap's smile faded as he realised that the iPhone was not an authentic product.

A Mzansi gent unboxed a luxurious iPhone online shop, Temu. Image: @hlogiie_leeih

Source: TikTok

Temu had been notorious for selling faulty and cheap products. Before purchasing anything from the store, one has to go through a thread of reviews before making a purchase.

Man unboxes iPhone splurge from Temu

A funny content creator on TikTok shared a silly skit he recorded after studying Temu's customer reviews. The chap created an unboxing scenario in which he pretended to have bought an iPhone from the online store.

The gent excitedly revealed his "purchase" with a huge smile that he swiftly exchanged for a frown to show his disapproval of the inauthentic product. The device resembled a rose gold iPhone 7 with a foreign face and displeasing tone.

The gent captioned his clip:

"iPhone from Temu. I'm done."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to gent's silly Temu skit

The guy's video expressed mixed reactions from Mzansi as he performed his stand-up comedy. TikTokkers shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Vanessa @VANNY noticed that:

"Your happiness turn to a mood killer."

@Ray Mash loved the device:

"Plug me, how much? I need one, in fact I'm in love with the ringtone."

@majorthesinger🤧 cracked a joke:

"Mandem bought the whole istore."

@Hope.Makgoale could not share much:

"Defeated to even comment."

@BBY SAVAGE 🥰😊advised:

"Shop like a billionaire."

@A*B💖knew how everything would unfold:

"It was too good to be true from the beginning."

Woman flaunts Temu homeware and plugs SA with R4K coupon

Briefly News also reported that A satisfied woman on TikTok unboxed her luxurious homeware from Temu. The woman got herself golden cutlery and stunning containers with labels to level up her home.

Temu has become Shein’s rival when it comes to fast fashion competitions. Both online stores lure in customers with their affordable homeware, electronics, and beauty products finds. Netizens have mixed reactions about shopping on Temu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News