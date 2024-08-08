A wheelchair-bound man has mastered the skill of doing everything like an abled person

The gentleman did the unusual and impressively used an escalator instead of an elevator

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the guy for taking life in a positive light

A man in a wheelchair used escalators. Images: @Tara Moore, @zhengshun tang

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a man getting on escalators using a wheelchair has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @cripplefarmboy, he is in his wheelchair at a certain mall in South Africa. Instead of taking an elevator, the gent used the escalator to up.

The gentleman has been over a year since he was wheelchair-bound. It is clear what happened to him but he has mastered the skill of doing things like any other human being though he is in a wheelchair.

"To bigger and better things!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Wheelchair-bound man uses escalator

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok user admire the man's act

The video gained over 2k likes, with many stanning the man for his act and applauding him for not giving up on life despite being wheelchair-bound.

@margarethendriks shared:

"I've learned something I never thought it's possible. It looks scary. For a moment I was scared 😔😔🙏🙏🙏."

@Denise Jacobs said:

"All things are possible 🙂🙂."

@Maggie loved:

"I'm impressed with u determinations 🙌wow."

@Dinky shared:

"I like your confidence bhuti u always motivat me."

@user5931939804355 expressed:

"You are the man you strong and you make sure you do evething ,you dont have fear."

@thulas821 commented:

"So impressive😍."

@Lebo B said:

"Be careful of the school bag band it can get stuck in the escalator and cause a problem."

@ChwaneDaDiva commented:

"I want you to dance this song yazi Mntwan Fodo."

Eastern Cape man in wheelchair proposes to wheelchair-bound bae

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Port Elizabeth man in a wheelchair who proposed to his bae.

One couple where both are in a wheelchair celebrated their love in a video. A man, @bonganintuli_official, proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes. Online users were emotional after seeing the two getting engaged in a McDonald's in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News