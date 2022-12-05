A happy lady posted a video on social media, joyfully showing off her fabulous new place

The hard-working babe’s new crib looked incredibly luxurious and spacious, and she humorously alluded that there was no more money for furniture

Her video got peeps talking, and they could not get enough of her amazingly stylish space, wishing her well

One young lady is super amped after bagging a luxurious home, showing off her stunning place in a video on TikTok.

sinothile_mthiya is proud of her spacious, stylish-looking home. Image: sinothile_mthiya/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The lady proudly showed various areas of the crib, from the stunning kitchen, bathroom, and more, with the spacious place impressing social media peeps.

TikTok user, sinothile_mthiya, also alluded that after forking out cash for the down payment on the place, she had no more money left for furniture – LOL.

Her video was captioned:

“When you only had money for a down payment.”

Social media users were proud of the young lady’s stellar achievement, congratulating her on the new home in her post’s comment section.

Here is the video and some of the best reactions from TikTok users:

Claudia said:

“For this? It's worth it, even if it means staying a year without furniture while saving up. Congratulations. Your home is beautiful, love.”

Ayanda Zibane added:

“My favourite side of TikTok is seeing people’s accomplishments. It warms my heart! Congrats, sis.”

Thuto remarked:

“I wouldn't mind drinking water for the whole month.”

awuthe.sharp commented:

“Three camp chairs and a mattress aren't that expensive, my sister. By the way, that's a nice place you got.”

That House Girl congratulated her:

“This is so great! Congratulations, hun! In this place, I'd sleep on the floor with a toothpick for a pillow.”

Source: Briefly News