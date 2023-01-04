One woman residing in the Free State, who is proud of her home, posted pics of the classy abode, which featured beautiful neutral colours

The lady's place was neat and had a decidedly modern look to it that peeps loved

Posting pictures of her living room and bedroom, the creative woman asked Facebook users for advice on how she could improve the space

A talented Free State woman has taken to social media to proudly post pictures of her clean, well-decorated home.

Ntshediseng Maema takes pride in her stylish home. Image: Ntshediseng Maema.

Source: Facebook

The creative lady’s images featured her bedroom and living areas, with the place filled with neutral colours and a burst of yellow, with a peaceful atmosphere emanating from the abode.

Ntshediseng Maema shared the pictures on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’, with her post garnering close to 3k reactions thus far.

While some Facebook users complimented the stylish space, others advised the creative woman to change her curtains.

Ntshediseng captioned her post:

“First time posting. What can I add or remove? Corrections allowed.”

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from people who commented on the post:

Mwana WaLassie said:

“Very beautiful. When you can, change the curtains or buy more curtain hooks to accommodate the whole curtain. Add a rug or plush throw to cover the couch in your bedroom. Everything else is just perfect.”

Natalie Lucas advised:

“Replace the curtains with blinds, it will give the illusion that the room is bigger.”

Velile Moyo admired:

“Yellow and both shades of grey.”

Duduzile Habibah Bibi Skosana added:

“Absolutely gorgeous! Nothing should be added, and nothing should be removed. Kuhle kupholile. Kuyathandeka.”

Source: Briefly News