A lady recently left social media users amused after she posted a video which saw her sporting a braided eyebrow

In the video, the lady could be seen trimming off excess hair extensions before proceeding to place them on her brow, highlighting the area after that

The video, which has since gone viral, has left social media users buzzing, with some peeps saying she must have been very bored

One lady gave social media users a great laugh after she posted a video of herself placing a braided piece of hair from her extensions on her eyebrow.

The lady styled her eyebrow with a highlighter and braided piece of hair. Image: @auntybukkyy/Instagram.

Source: UGC

While braiding hair on one's head has been the norm for ages, Instagram user, Bucky Bucky, wanted to create her own trend, adding brow extensions to the mix.

After adding the braid to her brow, the young hun started highlighting the area with concealer, adding more chaos to the look.

Check out the video below:

Many social media users felt that the woman who braided her brow must have been very bored. Others just laughed at her antics:

fidel.bob said:

"Don't start."

endowedangel reacted:

"Stop playing."

gushimore wrote:

"What nonsense are you doing?"

iamchazz1 remarked:

"She belongs to planet nothing."

arthurgodbless was concerned:

"Someone should please check on how she's doing. She might be going through a lot."

leeeymarrh inquired:

"She has a problem. Why is she doing this?.

queenofdsun:

"Many are mad; few are roaming."

patiencesam_ was confused:

"What in James brown's name is this? If she doesn't get work, make her come help me wash plates."

jonmex7 asked:

"Ladies, what do u people want?"

_olakemi_ noted:

"She’s going through a lot."

fourlarchemy joked:

"Her parents need to be informed before things get out of hand."

Source: Legit.ng