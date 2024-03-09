A young woman from Lavender Hill in Cape Town is working hard at Shoprite and helps her family members

Malikah Jacobs tells Briefly News that while people may judge her about where she works, her goal is not to impress others

The 23-year-old started as a till packer and impressively worked her way up to office clerk

A young lady in Lavender Hill, Cape Town is grateful to be a Shoprite employee despite the judgement she receives from people.

Malikah Jacobs supports her family members with her job at Shoprite. Image: Malikah Jacobs/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Malikah Jacobs shared a post on LinkedIn wherein she described how thankful she is to have a job and be independent.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor caught up with the hard-working lady, who reflected on her journey.

Cape Town woman matriculated in 2018

Malikah completed Grade 12 in 2018 with a Bachelor’s pass. However, the 23-year-old knew she had to put her shoulder to the wheel to make something of herself:

“My journey at the Shoprite Group of Companies started in the year 2020. I have worked there since 2020. I had no choice but to start working from a young age. Duty calls.”

The determined woman is happy with what Almighty God has blessed her with and notes that she doesn’t allow the naysayers to kill her joy:

“I've come to terms with people judging whatever you do as a person. There are times I get upset but realise I have a family to feed, not a society to impress.

“What motivates me is knowing that when I go to work, I see the difference I can make in someone's life - that is what drives me to get up. We all face battles daily, and the smile and friendly service you give can make us all forget about those battles.

“Not only does that motivate me but seeing a smile from my parents saying they are proud of me gets me going.”

Young woman thrives at Shoprite

Malikah lives with her parents and two siblings and explains that working at a young age granted her a greater appreciation for her parents and their sacrifices.

The perseverant lady shares her future ambitions, which involve starting a business of her own:

“I want to start a business that enables me to give back to my community. However, I feel that dream is coming true. I might not own a business but I'm glad to be a part of an amazing company that's giving back to all communities.

“If you have the right mindset, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

