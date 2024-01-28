A hard-working mother in Johannesburg has opened up about her love of being a hairdresser

Maserame Gloria Modupe works at Clicks as a cashier and balances her day-to-day job with her hairdressing business

The mom of one shares with Briefly News where her passion for the creative field first started

A mother residing in Johannesburg is working hard for her little one. The young woman previously told Briefly News about going back to work at Clicks after her internship in the marketing and communication sector ended.

Maserame Gloria Modupe is a Johannesburg mom. Image: Maserame Gloria Modupe/Supplied.

Briefly News has been following Maserame Gloria Modupe’s journey since she graduated from the University of Johannesburg and obtained work at Clicks.

The young woman is also a hairdresser and has a business of her own. Briefly News chats with the new mommy to learn more about her interest in the field.

Maserame shares that she’s loved the art of hairdressing since she was a kid at primary school and would do her doll’s hair:

“I remember when I was still growing up, I used to do people's hair in my family and neighbourhood. I won't forget the day I got paid R50 for doing my aunt's hair. I remember the day like it was yesterday. I was so happy. I believe that was one of the things that made me fall in love with hairdressing.”

With her family members happily obliging to be her models, Maserame’s passion grew, and now she has honed her craft and enjoys the industry even more:

“Being a hairdresser is a positive challenge and brings out the creativity in me I didn't know existed. That's why I love it. It doesn't limit me. I love the freestyling that comes with it and that there's no manual to hairdressing.”

The entrepreneur explains that after matric, she started becoming more serious about her craft:

“I was just a girl interested in playing with people's hair, nothing much. After matric, I took an unplanned gap year and that's when I took hairdressing seriously, especially for the financial part of it.”

Maserame notes that while her field does have a few challenges, her love of the craft keeps her going. The lovely lady has inspiring aspirations:

“My future aspirations are to own a hair salon, a mobile one at that, and create employment for our talented sisters in the hood who are not finding jobs.”

