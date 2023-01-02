One lady residing in the Western Cape took to social media to post pictures of her small and neat-looking abode

The woman’s one-roomed space consisted of a tidy bedroom, living area, and kitchen, with all furniture and household items neatly in their place

Facebook users commended the sis for keeping her place clean and for taking pride in her living quarters, despite the space being small

A lady residing in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape has shared photographs of her home on social media.

Anita Linomtha Golozana Mthokonya is proud of her neat home. Image: Anita Linomtha Golozana Mthokonya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Despite the woman’s place being a smaller, one-roomed abode, she kept the place neat and tidy, which netizens commended her for.

Anita Linomtha Golozana Mthokonya posted pictures of her abode on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page.

Anita’s pictures showed off a well-kept kitchen, living room, and bedroom area, with all items in their place.

Social media users loved the fact that she made the most of the small space.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Carly Grace Matsane remarked:

“It's big. Mine is small; no space for a couch, and I want one.”

Mam'Unebhesi Dlaba said:

“Is that a mat on your wall? Wow, beautiful, skat, so neat n simple.”

Felistas Chakuinga admired her space:

“Absolutely amazing. l love it.”

Gugu Masinga wrote:

“Love this.”

Siphilile Ngamlana remarked:

“Very unique.”

Patience Nyamujara complimented:

“Very neat.”

In a similarly inspiring story about a woman taking pride in her home, Briefly News also wrote about a humble woman who proved that one does need to live in a vast and luxurious mansion to be house-proud.

The lovely lady posted pictures of her well-kept one-roomed home and netizens could not help but admire how clean and beautiful the space was and the effort she put into making the space uniquely hers.

Some social media users said her place looked like a hotel, with others offering advice on how she could improve her living area.

