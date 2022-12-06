Peeps across a Facebook group about making your room beautiful loved the place a woman rented

Mbalenhle Ndabezitha Mevana announced that it was her first time in the place and wanted some helpful advice for improvements

South Africans found her pad to be amazing and showered it with compliments instead of criticisms

South Africans had nothing but positivity to give to a woman who wanted advice on improving her room, seeing that she was renting one for the first time.

The room she showed off was dubbed clean and neat by many commenters. Images: Mbalenhle Ndabezitha Mevana/ Facebook

Mbalenhle Ndabezitha Mevana posted her room on the popular Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, which, as the name suggests, is focused on making your living space better looking.

A clean and cute place

The snaps Mbali showed to the group show that she's quite a tidy and neat person. The first snap shows the kitchen with a fridge in it and a small cupboard. Next to it is a large plastic dish with some cleaning supplies lying next to the stand.

The snap she shared showed her bedroom with a mirror to see her appearance. Most peeps pointed out how clean and neat the room was and gave compliments more than anything else.

See the positive comments below:

Thabani Mshengu said:

"Seshoda mina nje big dad wasekhay Khona sola kamnandi "

Nozipho Zulu mentioned:

"UnguNdabezitha ke wena nice and clean ✅✅"

Ntokozo Mkhonta commented:

"Nice room, simple, clean, and has plenty of space."

Makhanani Chilonga posted:

"Clean."

Liza Thomas shared:

"Nice & clean."

Gladys Leburu Kedisang said:

"Very nice "

Thabani Mshengu mentioned:

"Wow nice 1."

Kholeka Mildred commented:

"Hi, they are beautiful. I Like them."

Kevin Mazamisa posted:

"Can I visit?"

