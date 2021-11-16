Employees of the African National Congress have not been paid their salaries in over three months

The staff say the ruling party has not communicated with them about when they will eventually get paid

Trade Union Cosatu has criticised the ANC for not paying their workers but managing to raise funds for their election campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has still not been able to pay its employees with some workers still asking the ruling party to pay them for more than three months.

Employees say they have not been informed by the ANC on when they will be getting their back pay and have now resumed their nationwide protest against the ruling party. Workers had made the decision to halt their protest for their salaries during the local government elections.

ANC staff have continued their protest action against the ruling party over unpaid salaries. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mvusi Mdala, the representative of the now-unemployed ANC staff, is hoping that trade unions will help them and intervene so they can get finally get paid, reports SABC News.

The group is planning on seeking legal advice from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to find out what their options are.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cosatu criticises the ANC for not paying salaries

Trade union Cosatu has been supporting ANC workers who have not yet received their salaries. The union says the ruling party is embarrassing for failing to meet its obligation to staffers, reports IOL.

Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu national spokesperson says it is very alarming that the ANC managed to raise money to fund its election campaign but could not do the same for its employees.

Pamla says the ruling party has the ability to raise funds but has chosen that not to do so for employees showing that they don't take the matter seriously.

Mzansi responds to the ANC not paying salaries

Heading to social media, South Africans have criticised the ruling party for not paying its workers on months end. Here's what they had to say:

@Siviwe76289391 said:

"It's a disgrace, ANC wants to run all metro and municipalities but they can not run ANC. I don't know what came over our organization. For the love we have for ANC we are not even participating in elections because we cannot vote for other parties. 2016, 2019 now 2021 votes decline Top 6 remains."

@swa1096 said:

"When will the penny start to drop with these people the ANC is only interested in themselves not their Employees or anyone this has been coming since 1994."

@Transvaal_boere said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa you don't even pay your own people. What does that say about you?"

@Christo71066733 said:

"As unsympathetic as I may come off, I'll still ask. Who did they vote for? In what hopes, for which purpose? If a ship is sinking there is no shame in jumping to another, yet the ANC has 'loyal members' constantly patching its wholes. It is said "no good deed goes unpunished."

@ManroeTyroo said:

"The problem with salaries is that funders of the ANC have got cases to answer, your Edwin Sodi.Those were big funders of the ANC."

ANC asks South Africans for help, starts crowdfunding campaign

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress is in deep financial trouble, so much so that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Recently, ANC employees went on strike after the ruling party failed to pay their salaries on time. The issue with paying salaries has been an issue for months.

According to IOL, the ANC's financial crisis started to become apparent in December 2019. Things seemed to have gotten better, however, between April and June 2021 the financial woes of the ruling party deepened.

Source: Briefly.co.za