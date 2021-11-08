The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have listed their demands for potential coalition partners in a two-page statement

In the statement, they detail changes that parties who want to align with them need to agree to institute within the next year

Political parties have been given a two-week period to hold talks and form coalitions so that they can start governing as soon as possible

The EFF has issued a statement listing the conditions they want the ANC to agree to before they are prepared to enter a coalition with the ruling party.

Their statement, which is two pages long, not only lists the EFF's demands but states that timeframes must be drawn up to ensure that the ANC is held accountable for any promises they make.

In the next two weeks, political parties in hung councils are mandated to hold talks with one another and reach agreements so that they can start governing in their specific areas, News24 reports.

The EFF has listed its demands for forming a coalition with the ANC. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the EFF demands from the coalition parties

According to Times Live, any parties who want to form coalitions with the EFF have to adhere to the following demands within the next year (unless otherwise specified):

Constitutionally achieve land redistribution without expropriation in the next six months.

Create a state-owned bank.

Write off student debt.

Nationalise the Reserve Bank.

Create a pharmaceutical company that is state-owned.

Pass the Insourcing Bill.

Take 'Die Stem' out of the South African National Anthem.

Change clinic hours so they are open 24/7.

Provide free sanitary products.

Provide SASSA grant recipients with free water and electricity.

Reactions to EFF demands

@stephen_moatshe believes:

"As an EFF member I feel these demands are outrageous, most of them have nothing to do with local government, please don't attack me fighters, I'm asthmatic."

@Nml47 said:

"Some demands fall within the national sphere of government and not local and as such they cannot be met."

@TshiefBruce shared:

"These are ridiculous demands, I'm sure the ANC would rather work with the DA. You want to expropriate land with only 10% of the votes."

@KhanyaMsika said:

"This is unrealistic seeing this is a framework of principles for Parliament, councils cannot formulate policy and legislation. The EFF should focus on service delivery as conditions for coalitions. These are not coalition talks for National Government."

EFF says land expropriation without compensation is a non-negotiable

Yesterday, Briefly News reported on an EFF statement that they will only enter into coalitions with political parties who agree to land expropriation without compensation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters are in a 'king maker' position where they can choose a coalition and at the same decide who will take the majority in a municipality after the local government elections.

The party's central command team met on Friday to discuss its options. The EFF did not win a single municipality but Julius Malema is adamant that the party is growing.

Source: Briefly.co.za